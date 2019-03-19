Rodger Anthony Petrocelli, 60, of Frederick, MD formerly of Germantown, passed away on March 8, 2019. He was the husband of Debbie Petrocelli for 24 years. Raised in Staten Island, New York, he was the loving son of the late Walter and Margaret Petrocelli.



Rodger was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who had a great sense of humor and a very witty intellect who befriended all he met and always wore a great smile. He graduated from American University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in Public Administration. He worked at NASD Regulation (overseer of NASDAQ Stock Market) as a Securities Industry Specialist for 35 years. In his spare time, Rodger was a member of the 3rd Maryland Regiment Civil War Reenactors for over 33 years and was an avid history buff and a model railroader. He loved listening to the Rat Pack, especially Frank Sinatra. In his later years he was a leader and active member at Frederick Health & Rehab holding many terms as President of the Resident and Food Councils.



Rodger fought a valiant fight against Multiple Sclerosis for almost 40 years. He had a positive and persevering attitude towards his illness. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. "He may have lost the battle, but he won the war."



In addition to his wife he is survived by his children; Alex, Dan, Page, Chris and wife Cheryl, and Mike. Grandsons; Alex Jr., Anthony, Logan P., Logan R., and Scott. Mother-in-law, Page. Cousin Ken and wife Dana and numerous nieces, nephews, other cousins and family members, and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his Aunt Norma and Father-in-law Rolfe.



Calling hours will be from 9 am until 8 pm on Friday, March 22nd at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD., the family will be receiving friends from 12-2 and 5-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at noon at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Rd, Ijamsville, MD, where a visitation will be from 11 AM- Noon. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD. For those who wish to make a contribution in Rodger's name in lieu of flowers, please go to St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, www.e-stignatius.org/donate/ or a . To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019