Rodney (Rod) Allen Goodwin, age 69, of North Wilkesboro, N.C., passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C. Mr. Goodwin was born September 16, 1950 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Luke and Katherine Lillian French Goodwin. Rod loved fishing, especially fly fishing and tying his own flies. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Mr. Goodwin was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Anderson Goodwin of North Wilkesboro, N.C.; sons, Shawn Goodwin and spouse Keri of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, Cory Goodwin and spouse Whitney of Thurmont, Maryland; brothers, Robert Goodwin and spouse Kathy of St. Augustine, Florida, Kenneth Goodwin of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Gus Goodwin, Liam Goodwin, Charley Goodwin, Claudia Cruey, Kylyn Goodwin, Darragh Goodwin and Judson Smith.
Private graveside service will be held at Liberty Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in N.C. with Pastor David Sparks officiating. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 688 North Bridge Street, Elkin, NC 28621 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Road, #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro, N.C. is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com