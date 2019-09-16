|
|
Mr. Rodney Rudell Kelly, 82, of Araby, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Dorothy Virginia Geisbert Kelly, they were married for 60 years, 3 months, 9 days, 8 hours and 45 minutes. Born in Buckeystown on March 28, 1937, he was a son of the late Rodney Russell and Lucy Estelle Stup Kelly.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army, from 1959 to 1962, while in the Army he was sent to Monterey, CA for linguist training for Russian Language. After schooling he was sent to the Elutian Islands in Alaska. He had worked for MJ Grove, Dewey Jordan, Inc., Bringham and Day Paving and was also a consultant for the State Highway Department. He enjoyed cards, parchessi, bowling, golfing and thoroughbred horse racing. He loved to travel and had vacationed in St. Marten, Bermuda, the Bahamas and all 50 States.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children; Michael P. Kelly, Sr., who predeceased him, Debra A. Ott and husband David, James S. Kelly and wife Keysha, and Stacey L. Wilson and husband Christopher, grandchildren; Michael, Jr., and Lindsay, Jeff and Mark, Lauren and Dustin, Andrew, Jamie and Gabe, Kristen and Matt, Erin, Lindsay and Chad, Maryah and Jack, great grandchildren; Sean, Emmett, Reagan and Grace and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, James S. Kelly, Nancy L. Ranneberger, Charles K. Kelly and Freda A. Haines.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Those wishing to attend should meet inside the main gate by 10:45 AM. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Military honors will be conducted at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Buckeystown United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 399, Buckeystown, MD 21717.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019