Roger (Sam) A. Eyler, Jr., 82, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away peacefully in the company of his loving wife, Shirley on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Glade Valley Nursing & Rehab in Walkersville, MD.



Born on September 25, 1936, in Walkersville, MD, he was the son of the late Roger Eyler, Sr. and Erline (Keeney) Eyler.



Sam was a 1954 graduate of Walkersville High School and proudly served in the United States Army.



He had many jobs during his career, but he was most known for his service to the town of Walkersville, where he worked full time from 1971 to 1995. He served Walkersville as a town commissioner for 10 years after his retirement.



Sam adored his grandchildren and attended all of their sporting events, no matter the time, place, or weather. He was a avid fast-pitch softball player in Woodsboro. Also, Sam and his mother, Erline were dedicated Orioles fans. He always had time for his kids, taking them hunting and fishing. A talented handyman, Sam could fix it, build it or improve it, whatever it may be.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Eyler; son, Edward S. Eyler (Lisa) and daughter, Ellen Bucheimer (Richard); five grandchildren, George Bucheimer, Kayla Bucheimer, Erica Eyler, Anna Eyler and Grayson Eyler; sister, Gloria Handley.



He is preceded in death by his son, Eric A. Eyler, siblings, Charlotte Haines, Frederick Eyler, and Sharon Eyler.



The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes 40 Fulton Avenue, Walkersville, MD.



A celebration of Roger's life journey will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Evangelical Church, 14 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, Walkersville, MD. 21793. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the Glade Valley Nursing Staff and his roommate and new friend, Lewis Hargett.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 22 to June 23, 2019