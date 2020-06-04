Mr. Roger Norbert Blanchard, 76, of Adamstown, lost his life in a motorcycle accident on May 30, 2020. He was the loving husband of Lucy Blanchard, his wife of nearly 23 years.
Born in Hardwick, Vermont, on February 24, 1944, Roger was the son of the late Paul Blanchard and Melinda Fontaine Blanchard. He attended St. Francis Prep School in Spring Grove, PA, to study for the priesthood. After graduating from St. Francis, he attended St. Francis College in Loretto, PA, for a brief period. He left St. Francis College to enlist in the US Air Force in July 1963, where he was trained in electronics and radar. After four years in the Air Force, he was employed by various Department of Defense contractors. In this capacity, he traveled on many surface ship and submarine sea trials for three to five days at a time conducting equipment tests. Roger retired from BAE Systems in 2007.
Roger was an avid classic car enthusiast. He restored old cars, the first being a 1959 Austin Healey, then two Model A Fords and a 1966 Triumph Spitfire. His most prized project was the restoration of a 1959 Chevy Impala convertible. Upon his retirement, he embarked upon the restoration, and eight and half years later, he drove it to his first car show. He drove home in the Impala convertible with a first-place trophy as tall as he was. Over the next three years, Roger's Fine '59 received over 80 awards in local car shows, and was featured in three magazines, including one published in Great Britain. Roger was well-known for his Fine '59.
Roger also enjoyed horses and, at one time, he had four thoroughbred horses of his own that he raced at the Charlestown, WV, racetrack for eight years. He enjoyed this hobby but decided to give it up when he married in 1997. Another one of his passions was motorcycles, beginning with his first bike, a Suzuki Intruder, in 1988, and later a Harley Davidson. He enjoyed riding with his wife Lucy, son Roger, daughter Tanya, grandson Kyle and friends.
Roger was a loving, caring father. He provided love, laughs, and guidance to his children and grandchildren. He was patient, kind, silly, easy going and fun to be around. He enjoyed playing games, joking and laughing, and helping with arts and crafts projects. He was generous with his time and abilities and was always willing to lend a hand to friends and family at a moment's notice.
Mr. Blanchard is survived by his loving wife, Lucy, and by five children-Roger Blanchard, Jr; Yvette Blanchard and husband Jack Harshman; Tanya Ford; Aaron Price and wife Sarah; Danielle Rinker and husband Tom; ten grandchildren-Tiffany Blanchard, Krysta Blanchard, Bryan Blanchard, Kyle Blanchard, Anna Ford, Shelby Harshman, Natalie Price, Chloe Price, Geoffrey Rinker, and Olive Rinker; and ten great-grandchildren; brother Arthur Blanchard; sisters Violette Hobbs and Lucille Nichols; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers George Blanchard, Paul Blanchard and Norman Blanchard and sister Clair Day.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 12th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, in Frederick. Inurnment will follow in the Garden of Christus at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.