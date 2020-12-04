Roger Eugene Bohn, Jr., 62, of Hanover, Pennsylvania passed away at UPMC Hospital in Hanover, PA after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born February 20, 1958, in Gettysburg to the late Roger Eugene Bohn, Sr. and Diane (Harris) Bohn.
He was predeceased by his parents and younger brother Wm. Patrick and grandparents.
Roger graduated from Francis Scott Key High School, Union Bridge, Maryland, class of 1976 where he achieved many awards in wrestling. He was employed at Hanover Concrete Company. He loved to participate in dart leagues, fishing, golfing and was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens & Orioles and Nascar. He was a member of County Line Anglers & Hanover Home Association and will be missed and remembered by many friends.
Roger is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Hodges of Ohio, a son, Mark Bohn of Hanover; sisters Deborah (Patterson) Comi of Thurmont, Rose-Marie Frantz of Emmitsburg, Anita Bohn-Hess of Keymar and brother Jeffrey Bohn of Mississippi. Also survived by a nephew Michael (Sandy) Patterson and niece Jessica Frantz; and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
Due to current covid-19 restrictions and safety of the family, there will be no public viewing/ service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Roger's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home in Thurmont, online condolences www.blacksfuneralhomes.com