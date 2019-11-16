|
|
Retired SSG Roger C Haynes, 80, of Thurmont, MD went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Kline Hospice House after a brave battle with Lewey Body Dementia.
Born January 5, 1939 in Camp Creek, WV, he is the son of the late William "Albert" and the late Ida Bryant Haynes.
Roger is a retired veteran of the US Army and also served in the MD ARNG 29th RAOC, Frederick MD. He worked for IBM as a Marketing Analyst for 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends. Roger also enjoyed traveling and attending church at FCF.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Linda Haynes; daughter, Judith Miller and her husband James of Smithsburg; son Louis Haynes and his wife Sherri of Thurmont; granddaughters, Konnar Pruett and her husband Matthew, McKenzie Haynes, Samantha Late and Jessica Late of Thurmont; grandsons, Nikita Miller, Smithsburg and Wyatt Haynes, Thurmont; mother-in-law Willa Mae Haynes Rock, WV; brother-in-law Jessie "Steve" Haynes of Princeton, WV; sisters-in-law, Dora "Jean" Hype and husband Jessie and Edna Pennington of Princeton, WV; along with many nieces and nephews.
Roger will be dearly missed by special family friends, Dave and Roni Mahler Lakewood Ranch, FL; Dave and Gwen Wiegel, Summerville, SC; Tommy and Dora Goings, Princeton, WV.
Roger is preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Dawn Haynes; brothers, Clifton Gearhart, William Gerhart, J. Donald Haynes; and sister Minerva "Minnie" Deweese.
A celebration of Roger's life will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Post 78, 29th Division Assoc. PO Box 1882 Frederick, MD 21702 or to FCF "Prime Timers" 10142 Hansonville Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019