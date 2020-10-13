1/1
Roger Chapman
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Roger K. "Chappy" Chapman, 71, of Shippensburg, PA and formerly of Thurmont, MD, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Chambersburg Hospital.

Born April 11, 1949 in Huntington, WV, he was the son of the late Donald Lewis and Ethel Marie Chapman.

Roger was a graduate of Catoctin High School, Class of 1969.

Throughout his working career, he was a longtime employee of Moore Business Forms, Schwan's and owned and operated his own car detailing business for a number of years. Most recently he was actively involved with Celebrate Recovery and managed The Hope Center in Shippensburg, PA.

Christian by faith and an ordained minister, Roger attended many different area churches. His passion was helping others in need. Roger ministered, counseled and provided direction and hope for numerous people through The Hope Center.

He leaves behind two children, Donald P. Chapman of Mississippi and Jaime C. Lidie and her husband, Thomas M. Lidie of Bluffton, SC; four grandchildren, Tori Chapman, Adam, Josie and Adrien Lidie; brother, Jerry E. Chapman of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, William L. Chapman.

An informal outdoor Celebration of Roger's Life will be held on Sunday the 18th of October, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at the Thurmont Community Park, 21 Frederick Rd. Thurmont, MD 21788

Local arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Thurmont Community Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved