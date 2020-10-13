Mr. Roger K. "Chappy" Chapman, 71, of Shippensburg, PA and formerly of Thurmont, MD, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Chambersburg Hospital.
Born April 11, 1949 in Huntington, WV, he was the son of the late Donald Lewis and Ethel Marie Chapman.
Roger was a graduate of Catoctin High School, Class of 1969.
Throughout his working career, he was a longtime employee of Moore Business Forms, Schwan's and owned and operated his own car detailing business for a number of years. Most recently he was actively involved with Celebrate Recovery and managed The Hope Center in Shippensburg, PA.
Christian by faith and an ordained minister, Roger attended many different area churches. His passion was helping others in need. Roger ministered, counseled and provided direction and hope for numerous people through The Hope Center.
He leaves behind two children, Donald P. Chapman of Mississippi and Jaime C. Lidie and her husband, Thomas M. Lidie of Bluffton, SC; four grandchildren, Tori Chapman, Adam, Josie and Adrien Lidie; brother, Jerry E. Chapman of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, William L. Chapman.
An informal outdoor Celebration of Roger's Life will be held on Sunday the 18th of October, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at the Thurmont Community Park, 21 Frederick Rd. Thurmont, MD 21788
Local arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
