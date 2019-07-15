Roger William Mills III, 80, of Frederick passed away Friday July 12, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He fault a long battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. Born November 5,1938 in Frederick he was the son of the late Roger William Jr. and Charlotte M. Mills.



Roger was a member of the Cresap Rifle Club for many years. He loved his cowboy shoots, hunting and fishing. He worked for TSI in the Traffic Light Industry for over 40 years. He loved spending time with friends and family.



Surviving are his children Richard W. Mills and wife Marianne of WA, Dwayne E. Mills and wife Raya of Emmitsburg MD, Penny L. Crutchley and husband Charles of Ijamsville MD, April D. Mills and Fiance Bryan Onley of Frederick MD, and Roger W. Mills IV of Frederick MD. One sister Vera Smith and husband Donald of Walkersville MD. One brother in-law James Beall of AK. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his good friends Larry Jones and Claud "Ozzy" Eans.



He was preceded in death by one sister Sherry D Beall of AK.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday July 21, 2019 at Kemptown Park 3456 Kemptown Church Rd. Monrovia MD 21770. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 15 to July 16, 2019