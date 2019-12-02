|
Rogerlee Millard Upton Grossnickle of Frederick, passed from this life on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of 63 years to the late Ann Jeanette "AJ" Grossnickle. They were married on August 24, 1956. Born on November 24, 1935 in Petersville, MD. He was the son of the late Daniel R. Grossnickle and Carrie S. (Toms) Grossnickle.
Mr. Grossnickle was a 1954 graduate of Frederick High School. He began with George Hyman Construction Company later acquired by Clark Construction Company as a concrete engineer for 38 years. Rogerlee was an avid bowler, loved to refinish furniture, spending time in the garden, making fudge, homemade rootbeer, going to the casino and playing the lottery. He also loved to search for the next great find antiquing and attending auctions. He will be missed for his dry sense of humor and quick wit. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
He is survived by his daughters: Gaylee Shelton and Tracy Kay Green (Robert); Five Grandchildren: Joseph Shelton (KC), Jennifer Swain, Brooke Grossnickle (Alton Ambush, Jr.), Rachel Green and Jordan Green; Six Great-Grandchildren, Isaiah Shelton, Ru'Desha Swain, Harry Finley, IV, Jaleigha Finley, Dyvae Ambush and Kyrin Ambush and a Great-Great-Grandson, Brayden Shelton. He will also be remembered by numerous nieces and cousins as well as a special friend Austin Drury.
He is predeceased by his siblings, Nancy Black, Arthur Grossnickle, Erma Saylor and two nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the volunteer firefighter who extended their heroic efforts to extend care to their father who suffered cardiac arrest at the Sheetz on Rosemont Avenue on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick and from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, December 6, 2019. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home, Rev. Tim May officiating. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019