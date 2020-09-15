Romeo Walter Brooks passed away on August 31, 2020.



Romey, as he was best known, was born on May 31, 1934 in Worcester, MA to Herbert and Evelina (Evelyn) Brooks. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary school in Worcester and La Mennais Preparatory School in Alfred, Maine, a high school run by the Catholic Brothers of Christian Instruction. After high school, Romey spent a year of study near Montreal and joined the Brotherhood himself. Upon graduation in 1956 from Walsh University in Canton, OH, he went on to teach language arts at private schools in Falls River, MA, and Alfred, ME.



In 1963, Romey earned a M.A. in religious studies from Catholic University in Washington D.C., and in 1971 a Ph.D., also in religious studies, from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI. While working on his advanced degrees, he was faculty at Walsh University and chaired the department of religious studies. He was ordained in 1972 but later chose to leave the priesthood.



While teaching at Walsh College he met Nancy Winsen and they married in June of 1976. They lived in Olney, MD, while he worked for the Defense Civil Preparedness Agency in Washington D.C. In September 1977 they welcomed their only child, Diane Leigh Brooks (McFarland). They divorced after fifteen years.



Romey later moved to Frederick, MD, working on a consulting basis with FEMA and the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD. He also volunteered in a variety of capacities for Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County. When he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and severe arthritis in late 2003 and could no longer volunteer at Habitat's worksites, he continued to volunteer as the nonprofit's public relations liaison until 2008.



Romey shared a home in Frederick for many years with Mary Ellis and her son Andy. They enjoyed several mutual interests, one of which was traveling. Mary's grandchildren affectionately called him "Gromey." He was later an involved and active resident at Country Meadows Retirement Community in Frederick before moving to St. Joseph's Place in Emmitsburg in 1919.



In his healthier years, Romey was an avid cyclist who biked almost 1,000 miles a year. Along with two friends, Rick Loose and Billy Noland, he hiked close to 400 miles of the Appalachian Trail over a three-year period. His hobbies included listening to classical music, reading, working crossword puzzles, playing cards, and caring for his two cats.



Romey's relationship with his daughter was unbreakable, and she considered him an amazing father. They were extremely close and enjoyed many activities together, including biking, traveling, swimming, hiking, landscaping, and almost anything Diane wanted to do. Diane is married to Sterling McFarland and they reside in Harrisburg, PA, with Romey's two grandsons, Romeo and Xavier McFarland, both of whom he loved dearly.



In addition to his beloved daughter Diane, grandsons, and son-in-law, Romey leaves behind his brother Roger and extended family members, Mary Ellis and her family, and a host of friends. The family honored Romey's request to forgo a funeral and donate his body for Parkinson's research.



