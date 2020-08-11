Ron Adams, resident of Jefferson, Md, passed away August 9, 2020. Born July 27, 1944, raised in Kansas, married to his high school sweetheart, Sue, in 1965. He graduated from Kansas State College of Pittsburg, KS, with a master's degree in chemistry and loved his KSC Gorillas.
Ron served four years in the Navy in the DC area. After leaving the Navy, he worked for the Federal Government in the Medical Intelligence field until his retirement in 2006.
We could list all his professional achievements (and there were many) but that is not his legacy. Ron was a devoted husband, father and grandfather deeply loved by his family. Surviving are son Matt (Terrie), son Russ (Rebecca), daughter Erin (Brian). His grandchildren Delaney, Bella, JT, Maddie, and Hunter were the light of his life.
Ron had a servant's heart helping others at his church, MUMC, and throughout the community and beyond making mission trips with ASP, serving with Habitat for Humanity, the Frederick Rescue Mission, tutoring with ESL, teaching GED classes and many other local opportunities to help others in his retirement years. He was an American Red Cross blood and platelet donor. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to all. He never met a stranger.
He will be remembered for his beautiful flower gardens, goldfish ponds with waterfalls in his backyard that he created and loving worked on every day. He loved to fish, make beer and wine, fix anything broken, watch the History Channel, and generally make us all laugh every day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date during non-covid times when hugs can happen! When you remember Ron, and you will, please wear plaid; he always said plaid was his favorite color.
