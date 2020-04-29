|
Ronald Eugene Doody, age 75, of Frederick passed on April 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Carole Doody for 48 years. Born on September 26, 1944 in Frederick he was the son of Eugene and Mildred Doody.
Ronald was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan.
He enjoyed hunting, bowling, flea markets, dancing and traveling to Wildwood, New Jersey. He loved to spend time with his Yorkies.
He is survived by his daughter Sherry Doody Nolan, brothers Thomas Doody and Nathan Doody, He was preceded in death by grandson Christopher Nolan, and sister Mary Ann Doody Kolb (Thomas Kolb).
A private graveside service will take place at Clustered Spires Cemetery. Pastor Don Moody will officiate. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020