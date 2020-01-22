|
Ronald G. Funk, 80, of Germantown, Maryland passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, in his home, after a short illness.
Ron was born July 11, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Elizabeth and Gilbert Funk. He joined the United States Navy in July of 1971. Ron rose to the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer, after serving his country for thirty years and retiring from the Navy in 2001.
Ron is survived by his wife Arlene and his children. Funeral services and inurnment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020