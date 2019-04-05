Ronald Eugene Metz, loving husband, father, brother and friend, 53, of Emmitsburg, MD passed away surrounded by his loved ones on April 3rd, 2019, after his diagnosis of multiple myeloma cancer in August of 2017. He spent the next year and eight months fighting a strong and courageous battle.



Ronald was born on February 4th, 1966 in Frederick, MD to Geraldine (Esworthy) Metz and the late Hayes Luther Metz Jr. He married the love of his life, Michelle Ann (Swartz) Metz on October 20th, 1990, who he continued to grow his life with. On September 4th, 1996, his world was born, Kurstin Cheyenne Metz. His life will continue to be celebrated through his wife, daughter and her fiance, Devin Hunter Sanders.



In addition, Ronald is survived by his sister Donna and husband Richard Baugher of Emmitsburg, MD, Brother, William Fritz Jr of Frederick, MD, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He lives on through his childhood and lifelong friend Ronald Keeney and wife Diane of Fairfield, PA and family friends Jimmy (Jim-Bob) and Denise Groves of Sharpsburg, MD. Ronald also leaves behind his beloved pet, Baby. While he proceeds through his survivors, he also is deceased by three dearly loved pets, Shingles, Katie and Zippy.



Ronald was a graduate of Catoctin High School class of 1984. He was employed by Tamko Building Products of Frederick, MD for the past 33 years where he held numerous positions through his career, but most current being a training manager. Ronald loved the company he worked for and all the co-workers that touched his life over the years.



Besides being a loving husband and father, he was an avid sports fan. He favored the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Orioles and started to like the Washington Nationals. He grew up on NASCAR racing and wrestling which he remained a fanatic of. He enjoyed family vacations every year and loved to go camping all over the area with his "camping family". Ronald bought a 1966 Chevy Chevelle Super sport, and spent years building it into his dream with the help of friends along the way. He cherished completing the project and admiring his car. Ronald continued to be passionate for projects over the years, and took pride in helping his daughter and her fiance through their first home desires. He loved to learn and was selfless in helping others every chance he got. Ronald was a man of his word and family was always his number one.



A Celebration of Ronald's life will be held on Tuesday, April 9th at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD at 1 PM with inurnment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.themmrf.org/. To sign the online guest book and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019