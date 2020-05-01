Ronald Ray Nettles, 78 of Thurmont MD passed away on Wednesday April 29th, 2020 at Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehab of Frederick.



Ronald was the son of the late Theodore Nettles and Lillie Hurd. In addition to to his parents he is predeceased by his wife Rita Nettles.



Ronald worked as an over-the-road truck driver and was very passionate of his work.



Ronald is survived by his brother Ted Nettles, Brother-in-Law Bob Rippon (Rema), Sister-in-Law Barbara Sexton (Robert).



Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.



Ronalds care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home.





