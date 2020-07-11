Ronald Onley

It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald K. Onley announces his passing on Sunday, June 28 at the age of 86. Ron was born in Frederick, Maryland on March 21,1934.
After high school, he served more than two decades in the U.S. Air Force. Ron was posted around the world, including stints in Torrance, Spain and Thule, Greenland. He achieved the rank of Master Sergeant before retiring.
He possessed a sharp, irreverent sense of humor which made him such a gifted orator. For generations, "Uncle Ronnie" awed family and friends with colorful tales.
Ron will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Nancy, Thelma, Patsy, Connie, Elaine, and numerous other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy; stepfather, Philip; and siblings, Ann, Philip, Jr., and Mary Jane.
At a date to be announced later, a private Memorial Service will be held for the immediate family at Gary Rollins Funeral Home,110 West South Street. His remains will be laid to rest at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at GaryLRollinsfuneralhome.com