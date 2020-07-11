1/1
Ronald Onley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald K. Onley announces his passing on Sunday, June 28 at the age of 86. Ron was born in Frederick, Maryland on March 21,1934.

After high school, he served more than two decades in the U.S. Air Force. Ron was posted around the world, including stints in Torrance, Spain and Thule, Greenland. He achieved the rank of Master Sergeant before retiring.

He possessed a sharp, irreverent sense of humor which made him such a gifted orator. For generations, "Uncle Ronnie" awed family and friends with colorful tales.

Ron will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Nancy, Thelma, Patsy, Connie, Elaine, and numerous other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy; stepfather, Philip; and siblings, Ann, Philip, Jr., and Mary Jane.

At a date to be announced later, a private Memorial Service will be held for the immediate family at Gary Rollins Funeral Home,110 West South Street. His remains will be laid to rest at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at GaryLRollinsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 11 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home
110 W. South Street
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 662-5520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved