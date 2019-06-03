|
Ronald Lee Powell, age 69, of Aberdeen and formerly of Frederick, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Dacota Assisted Living in Aberdeen. Born January 28, 1950 in Frederick, he was the son of the late James Walter Powell Jr. and Gladys Ruth Berger Powell.
Ron was a graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School, Frederick, attended Frederick Community College and transferred to Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, VA. He joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS John F. Kennedy.
Surviving are his stepmother, June Powell of Frederick and Savannah, GA, stepsister, Michele Brannen and husband Joe and their children, Lindsay and Zachary Brannen, all of Savannah.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, with Navy military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's name to a .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 3 to June 4, 2019