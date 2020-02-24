|
|
Ron Raineri, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on February 22, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital after an impressive two and a half month battle to return to his loving family, who surrounded him during his hospitalization. Ron was born on July 27, 19 34 in The Bronx NY to Ray and Helen Raineri.
After graduating High School and a two-year college, Ron served in the US Army for two years. Following military service he worked at Borden's Testing Laboratory in Manhattan where he met his wife of almost 59 years, Rosetta Guglielminetti. Ron changed jobs to work at Geigy Pharmaceutical Company which sparked an interest in science and a desire to further his education.
After a few months of marriage Ron and Rosetta moved to Syracuse NY where Ron earned a BS in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Syracuse University. After graduating Ron received a coveted 3-year fellowship to The McArdle Cancer Research Laboratory at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
After which Ron moved to New York to work at The American Health Foundation where he began a successful career in cancer research. Subsequently, moving to Frederick Maryland to work at Frederick Cancer Research Center, studying chemical carcinogenesis and presenting many research papers at scientific meetings including The American Society for Cancer Research. Ron then worked at Litton Bionetics in Rockville, Maryland where he continued his research. Ron retired from Primedica Corporation as director.
Ron was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Laura Raineri Hartle (Rick). He is survived by his wife Rosetta, daughter Lisa Raineri Blank (Michael) four grandchildren, Heather Fouche, Kimberly Fouche Tipton (Michael), Matthew Blank, Alex Blank, and three great-grandchildren, Isaiah Fouche, Carmella Dorsey, Owen Tipton, and his sister Barbara Raineri.
Ron reveled in his family, always enjoying time with his children, grand and great-grand children. He enjoyed his time with nieces, nephews, cousins and his many friends, all of whom he entertained with his wry sense of humor! In addition, Ron was always an avid runner and exercise devotee. And, after retiring he volunteered with passion, most recently at Hospice of Frederick County and Frederick Health at the Cancer Center. Ron will be greatly missed by all, including his rambunctious and well-loved dog, Sabina
A special thank you from the family goes to a devoted niece for her loving help during Ron's final weeks in hospital.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28 at 10AM. Rev. Tim May will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County or Frederick Health Cancer Center.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020