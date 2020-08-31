1/1
Ronald Smith
Ronald Paul Smith, age 63, of Monrovia, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born June 12, 1957 in East Liverpool, OH, he was the son of the late Charles L. Smith and Mary Cloran Smith. He was the loving husband of Deborah A. Smith, his wife of 39 years.

Mr. Smith was a Penn State graduate and was formerly employed as a civil engineer, working in multiple industries, including land development. He took pride in coaching and helping student athletes through LOUYAA and local sports programs. He also enjoyed his collections, PSU collegiate and Pittsburgh professional sports, in addition to working on home improvement projects in his retirement.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children, Jason T. Smith and wife Kristin of Jersey City, NJ, Nikki M. Platt and husband Tyler of Eldersburg and Nate C. Smith of Monrovia; granddaughter, Natalie A. Platt; and brothers, Greg Smith and wife Denise and Randy Smith, all of Pittsburgh, PA.

The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Thursday, Sept. 3 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time in the funeral home will be in effect.

A private interment will follow in Bush Creek Church of the Brethren (Pleasant Hill) Cemetery, Monrovia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Diamonds at https://www.fourdiamonds.org. This is a charity that was close to Mr. Smith's heart, through Penn State Children's Hospital with a mission to conquer childhood cancer.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
