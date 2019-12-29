The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
1946 - 2019
Ronald Toms Sr. Obituary
Ronald Eugene Toms Sr., 73, Greencastle, PA died unexpectedly on Friday December 27, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore. He was the companion of Desarie Bartlett and her son Christian Allis.

Born in Fishers Hollow on June 11, 1946 he was a son of the late Clifford and June Gilbert Haupt. He was employed as a mechanic with RF Bodyworks in Frederick the majority of his working life and was a member Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville.

He is survived by six children Ronald Toms Jr, Sherry Stotler, Kimberly Palmer, Shelly Toms, Karen Cooper, Loretta Toms, ten grandchildren Kayla Griffith, Whitney Foster, Stephanie Palmer, Amanda Palmer, Rachael Naile, Megan Mathis, Aaron Toms, Chelsea Cooper, Cooper Miser, Natalie Ringley, nine great-grandchildren Landon, Ava, Madison, Emma, Rylan, Sophia, Gunner, Avery, Darian, and one brother Michael Haupt.

The family will receive friends on Monday December 30 from 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Tuesday December 31 from the funeral home. Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
