Ronnie Dean Lucado, 65, passed away on April 27, 2019. He was a loving husband and father of one child. He had been fighting Acute Myeloid Leukemia since May 22, 2018.



Ronnie was born on March 3, 1954 to Homer and Helen Lucado. On June 9, 1987, he married Alvina Hailey. They raised one son, Michael Lucado.



Ronnie's passion outside of his family was driving on the open road. Most of his life he was driving a truck of some kind. He also loved to bird watch and watch his TV westerns. He was known for his big heart, his smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.



Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Homer, and his mother, Helen. He is survived by his wife Alvina, his son Michael, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.



Friends will be received from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019