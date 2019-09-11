|
|
Rosalie Alberta Geisbert, 71, Middletown, died Monday September 9, 2019 at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy. She was the wife of Paul Geisbert Jr.
Born in Fishers Hollow on February 21, 1948 she was a daughter of the late Emory and Dorothy Gladhill Gilbert. She was a homemaker.
Surviving, besides her husband, are four children Paul Geisbert III of Middletown, Wayne Geisbert of Myersville, Jeffrey Geisbert of Wolfsville, Robin Geisbert of Middletown, her friend Sonny and his daughter Lily, four grandchildren, Rebecca Fauble, Jessie Fauble, Mikey Geisbert, Jamie Geisbert, six siblings, Violet Brandenburg of Frederick, Louise Stottlemyer of Leitersburg, Virginia Carpenter of Frederick, David Gilbert of Thurmont, Molly Souders of Middletown, Judy Nusbaum of Frederick, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister Pauline Wachtel.
The family will receive friends on Thursday September 12 from 5 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held Friday September 13 from the funeral home. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 USA/[email protected]
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019