Rosalie Hunter, age 79, of Thurmont, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Glade Valley Center, Walkersville.
Born February 14, 1941 in Detour, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Nellie Broyles Jones. She was the wife of Kenneth R. Hunter, her husband of almost 53 years.
Mrs. Hunter was a homemaker and loved keeping house. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and her cat, Tom.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are siblings Calvin Jones of Adamstown, Frances Bell of Hagerstown, Ray Jones and wife Shirley of Mt. Pleasant, Mary Dick and husband Donnie of Boonsboro, Linda Jones and friend Butch Milburn of Hagerstown; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Freda Myers; and two brothers, Charles and Tommy Jones.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Monday, June 8 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A limited number of people will be allowed at a time in the chapel area while also observing social distancing.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. with Tracy Jones, nephew, officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery, Woodsboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post on Jun. 5, 2020.