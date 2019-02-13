Home

St Luke's Catholic Rectory
4925 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20019
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Luke's Roman Catholic Church
4925 East Capital Street, SE
Wash., DC
Rose Ellen Luck Obituary
On Thursday, February 7, 2019 God called Rose Ellen Luck (Age 96). She is survived by her devoted twin sons Tom Luck of Washington, D. C. and Ted Luck (Alyce) of Frederick, MD; loving sisters Elsie Harvey of Washington, D.C. and Marble Proctor of Clinton, Maryland; four grandchildren Carole Tracie Luck, Milton Luck IV, Tyler Luck and Samatha Luck and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 4925 East Capital Street, SE, Wash., D.C. on Wednesday, February 20 from 10 a.m. to service at 11 a.m. Interment a Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
