1/1
Rose Marie Burkey
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Marie Burkey , 78, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Born on January 15, 1942, in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late Richard Andrew and Gladys Josephine (Klosterman) Burkey.

Rosie was a longtime member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Brunswick, where she served as the church secretary. She attended St. Patrick's, Cumberland, MD during grade school and both Notre Dame Aspiranature, Ft. Lee, NJ and Catholic Girls Central, Cumberland, MD for High School. Rosie worked for MD Property & Casualty Ins. License and GA Property & Casualty Insurance License for many years. Rosie was a Girl Scout Troop Leader (all levels) Canal Zone and Ft. Benning, GA for 10 years and served as Girl Scout Coordinator (27 years) in Ft. Benning, GA for 5 years. In her spare time she enjoyed arts and crafts and was an avid reader and volunteering with the Brunswick Community Food Bank.

She is survived by her children Brenda Marie (Schnicker) Boyer and husband Dennis of Jefferson, Kevin W. Schnicker and wife Sonya (Barton) of Osage Beach, MO; four grandchildren, Jonathan William Lawton, Stephanie Marie Lawton, Evan William Schnicker and Donovan Andrew Schnicker; great-grandchildren Kayleigh Marie Hubble and Colton Daniel Hubble; brother Richard J. Burkey and wife Sherry of Cumberland and sister Theresa Smith and husband Victor Ray of Rosemont

A celebration of Rosie's life journey will take place at Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769 at 10AM on Tuesday September 15th. Monsignor Robert Jaskot will officiate.

Interment will follow at 2PM at Sunset Memorial Park, Cumberland, MD.

Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Community Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Interment
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved