Rose Marie Warfield Glenn, 82 of Woodbine Road, Woodbine, Maryland, passed away suddenly Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was the wife of Raymond Joseph Glenn for 61 years.
Rose Marie was the youngest child of the late Thurman Sr. and Mable Carr Warfield, and lived in Howard County for her entire life.
She was a lifelong member of Jennings Chapel United Methodist Church, where she played the organ since she was 12 years old. She also played the piano, sang in the choir, and made candles for the annual Fall Festival for decades. She played the organ and piano for Lisbon Methodist Church as well. Rose Marie was a graduate of Towson State Teacher's College and taught at Lisbon Elementary School.
Surviving besides her husband Raymond are three children: Jenny Marie Glenn, Carole Janine Glenn Murphy and Raymond Russell Glenn, and her sister Miriam Warfield Reed. She was a wonderful wife, mother, friend and a kind and loving soul. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15th at Jennings Chapel United Methodist Church, 2601 Jennings Chapel Road, Woodbine, Maryland 21797. Inurnment will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020