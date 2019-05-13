Mrs. Rosemarie Breczinski, 89, of Braddock Heights, died May 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Julius "Lee" William Breczinski.



Born March 28, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Rose.



She is survived by her sons, Father Paul Breczinski and Joseph Breczinski and grandchildren, Emily Breczinski, Nathan Breczinski and Jacob Breczinski.



Rosemarie was preceded in death by her son, Michael Breczinski.



The family will receive friends from 3pm to 7pm, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5:30PM, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the church. Interment will be at 11:30AM, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Garrison Forest Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church at the above address.



Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 13 to May 14, 2019