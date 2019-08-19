|
|
Rosemarie Butsch Sappington, 85, of Libertytown, Maryland, passed peacefully from this life and into Jesus' loving arms on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her home with family by her side.
She was born on December 6, 1933 in Kornwestheim, Germany and was the daughter of the late August and Maria geb. Ott Butsch.
She is preceded in death by her late husband Thomas August Sappington and Richard Edward Berger, father to her seven children.
Rosemarie was proud of the education she received in Germany. She was apprenticed for four years to a master tailor. Consequently, she became a formidable business woman as the owner and operator of Gem Cleaners and the European Tailor Shop in Frederick, MD. for over thirty years.
She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Union Bridge, MD and truly loved not only the parish but the parishioners that she considered her extended family.
She will be missed by her seven children; Rosita Berger, Ralf Berger and his wife Sandy, Ronald Berger and his wife Elizabeth, Raymond Berger, Regina Galie and her husband Frank, Roben Ryberg Dardinski and her husband Paul, and Roy Berger and his wife Jay. She also leaves behind her ten beautiful grandchildren and seven amazing great-grandchildren.
Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church Street in Union Bridge, Maryland. Monsignor John Dietzenbach will officiate. The Burial Service is scheduled for later, and will be private to the immediate family.
Memorial donations may be made to the - Greater Maryland Chapter in remembrance of Rosemarie B. Sappington, if so desired.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019