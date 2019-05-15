Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Rosemary Aldridge


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemary Aldridge Obituary
Rosemary Yvonne Aldridge, 68, of Gerrardstown, WV, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of Thomas Aldridge for 47 years. Born May 14, 1951, she was the devoted daughter of the late William and Mary Elizabeth (Fogle) Fauver.

Rosemary was devoted to her son and grandchildren. She was a team mother for the South Berkeley Broncos, a youth football team, for five years. Rosemary adored her grandchildren and could often be found attending their sports and school activities. Her influence in their lives was immeasureable.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, John and his wife Jamie. Grandchildren; Lindsay, Logan, and Collin. Sisters; Rebecca King and Margie Weir. And numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 11 am till noon when a funeral service will begin at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD. Interment will follow in the Garden of Veterans II. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the at or , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 15 to May 16, 2019
