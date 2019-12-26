|
|
Rosemary H. Clark, 90, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Homewood at Frederick, Frederick, MD. She was born on November 17, 1929 in Clintonville, WI to the late Lloyd Joseph and Johanna Ghiosso Hunt.
Rosemary was a homemaker, a member of the Century Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Friends of Milton Library and Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Co Ladies Auxiliary of Sandy Spring, Maryland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband in 2008, John V. Clark; and 3 brothers.
Rosemary is survived by four children, John (Cathy) Clark, Kathy (Bob) Drury, Susan (Rick) Yeilding and Jode (Dennis) McLaughlin; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, DE at 12 noon. A time of visitation will begin at 11 am. Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Friends of Milton Library, 121 Union St., Milton, DE 19968 or Homewood at Frederick, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Dec. 26, 2019