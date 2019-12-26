Home

POWERED BY

Services
Short Funeral Services
416 Federal Street
Milton, DE 19968
(302) 684-8521
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Short Funeral Services
416 Federal Street
Milton, DE 19968
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Short Funeral Services
416 Federal Street
Milton, DE 19968
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Clark Obituary
Rosemary H. Clark, 90, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Homewood at Frederick, Frederick, MD. She was born on November 17, 1929 in Clintonville, WI to the late Lloyd Joseph and Johanna Ghiosso Hunt.

Rosemary was a homemaker, a member of the Century Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Friends of Milton Library and Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Co Ladies Auxiliary of Sandy Spring, Maryland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband in 2008, John V. Clark; and 3 brothers.

Rosemary is survived by four children, John (Cathy) Clark, Kathy (Bob) Drury, Susan (Rick) Yeilding and Jode (Dennis) McLaughlin; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, DE at 12 noon. A time of visitation will begin at 11 am. Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Friends of Milton Library, 121 Union St., Milton, DE 19968 or Homewood at Frederick, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -