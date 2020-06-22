Rosemary Josephine Rosensteel died at her home in Jefferson, Maryland on June 15, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on June 12, 1954 in Frederick, Maryland to Earl Rosensteel and Josephine Sier Rosensteel.
Rosemary was raised in the Catholic faith and attended The Visitation Academy. She graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in 1972. In 1976 she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University with a bachelor's degree.
She worked at the ARC in Frederick for 19 years and after retirement helped to found the US Neapolitan Mastiff Club Rescue Program. Her own dog, Bittume, was a Champion. Rosemary's other loves included art, gardening, antiquing, historic home restoration, and cooking.
She was pre-deceased by her father, Earl Rosensteel, and is survived by her mother, Josephine Rosensteel. She was well loved by a large circle of friends, and will be missed.
No services are planned. Donations in her memory may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society at P.O Box 3185, Frederick, Maryland 21705 or online at www.fchs.org
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.