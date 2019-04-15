Resources More Obituaries for Ross Brinkley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ross Brinkley

Obituary Condolences Flowers David "Ross" Brinkley, Jr., lost his struggle with addiction Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was 24 years old.



Ross is survived by his father, Secretary David Brinkley (fiance Beth Beam) of Mt. Airy; his mother, Sallie Brinkley (husband Lee Nigh) of Ormond Beach, Florida; and his sister Margaret Brinkley-Henderson (husband Fraser Henderson) of Aberdeen, Scotland; and his cousin Nate Walters of Ellicott City, who Ross considered a brother.



He is also survived by aunts Norma Brinkley-Staley (Monrovia), Dr. Susan Brinkley (Mt. Airy), Elizabeth Sponseller (Mt. Airy), and Laurie Walters (Jackson, TN). He is survived by one uncle, Tobin McNatt (Greensboro, MD), and numerous cousins.



Ross is also loved and remembered by his Godparent Charles Seymour (Urbana) and his "Aunt" Connie Sandusky (Louisville, KY).



Ross and his sister, Margaret, have always had an extremely close bond. He even surprised her by tattooing her initials on his arm when he was 15. In July, he was extremely proud to be a part of Margaret's wedding in Aberdeen Scotland. As he did wherever he went, Ross made a lasting impression-he was an entertaining master of ceremonies for the traditional toasts, and looked particularly dashing in his tartan kilt.



Ross was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. George Ross Brinkley, Jr. (1982) and Jean Brinkley (2009), Robert McNatt (2014), Fran McNatt (2015), and Katherine "Kit" McNatt (1978); his uncle, Jim McNatt (2013); and cousin Lusa Brinkley-Staley (2018).



Ross was a Master Barber at Goodfellas Barber Shop in Daytona Beach, where his memory and family were honored on Friday, April 12 by his coworkers, friends, and clients. He is also fondly remembered by his dear friends and co-workers from Wicked Cutz, including his mentor Jeff Harrington.



Ross attended New Market Elementary School, New Market and Oakdale Middle Schools, and Linganore High School. He also attended SunHawk Academy in St. George, UT, and Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, PA, where he began his Master Barber career.



Ross was a skilled athlete, playing soccer with LUYAA and FC Frederick. He loved skateboarding and always had a soft spot for animals. He was an avid sports fan and loved attending the Ravens' 2013 Super Bowl victory in New Orleans with his dad.



Although Ross fought the demon of addiction daily for many years, he never let his batle overshadow his compassionate and gentle nature. Ross cared deeply for the friends he met on his life's journey and, in spite of his own fight with addiction, always sought to help close friends. He was a generous, kind soul, and in the days since his passing, his family has received numerous touching and heartfelt messages from those who Ross helped with their own struggles. He was devastated by the loss of his good friend, Mark Nicoletti, eight months ago. Ross firmly believed life was meant to be spent with family and friends having as much fun as possible. He would be touched-and humbled-by all those mourning his loss, and would want everyone to remember to enjoy time with loved ones, and "just chill-life is too short."



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ross' name to GiveAmericaHope.org, the Frederick County Mental Health Association, or the Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach.



A Celebration of Ross' Life will be held, Wednesday, April 17, 4:00 p.m. at the Mt. Airy Fire Company Carnival Grounds Activity Building, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mt. Airy, MD Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019