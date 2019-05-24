The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Roy Augustus Henderson Jr., 74, Middleown died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Northampton Manor Nursing Home in Frederick. He was the wife of Jill Henderson.

Born in Washington Dc on August 26, 1944 he was the son of the late Roy A. Sr. and Addie Dice Henderson.

He was employed by the USPS as a letter carrier in Silver Spring and Wheaton for thirty -nine years until his retirement. He was a Sgt. in the United States Marine Corp , serving two tours in Vietnam and retired from the USMC reserves as a SFC.

Surviving besides his wife are three children Jason T. Henderson of Middletown, Jeffrey P. (Kari) Henderson of Frederick, Deborah A. (Scott) Sabatano and seven grandchildren

Funeral services and interment will be held at a later date in Rocky Gap Maryland Veteran's Cemetery in Flintstone.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 24 to May 25, 2019
