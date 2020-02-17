|
Mr. Roy Carter, Sr., 86, of Frederick, MD, passed on February 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of Doris A. Carter, his wife of 68 years.
Roy was born in Gaithersburg, MD, the son of the late Walter and Helen Carter. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1963, honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class. He loved music and singing and played guitar for many years. He even had his own band, Roy Carter and the Country Wonders.
In addition to his loving wife, Doris, Mr. Carter is survived by three daughters, Sandra Hughling, Renate K. Lee and Donna Mason; 7 siblings; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, including special great-granddaughter, Khloe King, and two great-great-grandchildren. Mr. Carter was preceded in death by two sons, Roy Carter, Jr. and Charles A. Carter; and by 4 siblings.
A committal service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, Feb. 20 in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy.in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any veterans' charity.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020