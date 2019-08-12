|
|
Roy Franklin Hossler Jr., 78, of Frederick, MD, son of the late Roy F. Hossler Sr. and Margaret Poole Hossler, passed peacefully from this life into God's hands on Sunday August 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Delores Stitely Hossler. He is also survived by his son Roy and his wife Jill, daughter Melissa and her husband Joseph, grandchildren Carly and Zachary Hossler, and his brother John Hossler. He is remembered fondly by Arden McElroy, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Roy was born in Frederick and was a lifelong member of St. John's Catholic Church and recently Holy Family Catholic Community. He served in the United States Army Reserves and was a member of the American Legion Post 96. He retired after a long career as a wholesale salesman with Wachter Brothers and FA Davis & Sons.
He enjoyed collecting antiques with his wife, especially soda and beer advertisements and Frederick memorabilia. He loved reading about the Civil War, following the Baltimore Orioles, and doing crossword puzzles.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.
The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6-8pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Funeral services will be held at 1pm, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the funeral home with Deacon Sisson celebrating. Interment services will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy are invited to be shared at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019