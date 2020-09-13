1/
Roy Hughes
Roy B Hughes, 69, of Frederick, passed from this life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Linda Hughes, his wife of 40 years.

Born on December 9, 1950, in Graceville, FL, he was the son of the late Leon and Bobbie Sheffield Jenkins.

Roy was a U.S. Navy veteran having served aboard the USS John F. Kennedy. He was a member of the American Legion Gold Star Post 191 in Mt. Airy as well as the Cresep Gun Club in Frederick.

A carpenter by trade, Roy worked for a number of companies over the years but was mostly self employed.

He loved to hunt and fish. A craftsman, he was an accomplished wood carver, specializing in Santa's and "chip carving".

Surviving in addition to his wife are two step-daughters: Jacki Harrington Frederick and Bobbi Hinkson and husband Christopher of Bowie; four grandchildren: Justin Harrington and wife Carissa of Michigan, Jacob Harrington of Frederick, Myranda Hinkson and Wyatt Hinkson both of Bowie; three great grandchildren; a brother and a sister; sister-in law Bobbie Rye of Woodbine. Roy was preceded in death by two sisters and his brother in-law Wayne Rye, just three months ago. He will also be greatly missed by best friend Larry Seal and wife Karen of Elkridge.

A celebration of Roy's life will take place at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd. in Mt. Airy, where Rev. Tim May will officiate. The family will continue to receive friends from 3:30 to 6:00 PM. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to veteran's organization of one's choice.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 13 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
