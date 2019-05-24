Roy C. Lake, Jr. , 67, of Frederick, passed away unexpected at home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was the loving husband and best friend of Susan Wagner Lake. Born in Frederick on October 13, 1951, he was the son of the late Roy C., Sr. and Katherine E. (Phebus) Lake.



Working much of his life as a tractor trailer driver and mechanic, in his spare time, Roy liked to apply his customizing touch to all types of vehicles, especially motorcycles, muscle cars, pickups, and boats. He enjoyed eating out and was a regular member of the early lunch crowd at the Red Man's. He had many special memories of times at the beach and on the river.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jodie Misner (Derrick); grandson, Darrius Misner (Nikki); sister, Cathy Flook (Stephen); brother, Gary Lake (Alice); and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Mt. Airy.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Libertytown VFD, P.O. Box 33, Libertytown, MD 21762 or a .



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 24 to May 25, 2019