Roy M. Lawson, Jr. age 75 of Brunswick, MD went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2019 at his home. Born March 19, 1944 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Roy M and Anna Virginia Thompson Lawson. He retired from Compton Chemical Corporation after 32 years. Roy was a member of the Faith Assembly of God Church in Brunswick, MD and was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Lawson loved fishing, camping and his family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Sheila Ann Ruhman Lawson; son Roy M. Lawson III and daughter in law Maria Luisa C. Lawson; son Paul D. Lawson and his fiance Holly Rausch and his daughter Shanine D. Lawson. Grandchildren Roy M. Lawson IV, Lorraine Lawson, Mia Barboza-Quezada, Lyn Marie Lawson, Paul D. Lawson II and Liam Laverly. Two step grandsons Tim and Stephen Beverly, two great grandchildren Lorraine and Astrea Lawson. A celebration of life will be held this summer and will be announced at a later time. Many thanks to our friends and Hospice of Frederick County.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Jan. 5, 2020