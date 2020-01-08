Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Lawson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Lawson Jr. Obituary
Roy M. Lawson, Jr. age 75 of Brunswick, MD went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2019 at his home. Born March 19, 1944 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Roy M and Anna Virginia Thompson Lawson. He retired from Compton Chemical Corporation after 32 years. Roy was a member of the Faith Assembly of God Church in Brunswick, MD and was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Lawson loved fishing, camping and his family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Sheila Ann Ruhman Lawson; son Roy M. Lawson III and daughter in law Maria Luisa C. Lawson; son Paul D. Lawson and his fiance Holly Rausch and his daughter Shanine D. Lawson; sister Sylvia Richendollar, nephew Troy A. Richendollar. Grandchildren Roy M. Lawson IV, Lorraine Lawson, Mia Barboza-Quezada, Lyn Marie Lawson, Paul D. Lawson II and Liam Laverly. Two step grandsons Tim and Stephen Beverly, two great grandchildren Lorraine and Astrea Lawson. A celebration of life will be held this summer and will be announced at a later time. Many thanks to our friends and Hospice of Frederick County.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -