Roy Leslie Lind, age 90, of Woodsboro, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home after an extended illness.



Born January 31, 1929 in New Midway, he was the son of the late Daniel Walter Lind Sr. and Mary Lucinda Smith Lind. He was the husband of Darlene E. Lind, his wife of 16 years. His first wife was Maude E. Lind who died in 2000.



Roy was a member of Chapel Lutheran Church where he served on the church council for many years and was an usher. He was a member of Plymouth Lodge #143 A.F. & A.M. of Union Bridge and served as Worshipful Master in 1981 and was also a member of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post of Woodsboro. He was drafted into the Army in 1951 and remained in the Army Reserves for 21 years. He was employed with a private contractor at Fort Detrick, installing and repairing telephones until his retirement. He then helped his son in his business, Lind Heating and Cooling Inc., as well as helping to deliver Avon products for his daughter.



In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Brian E. Lind and wife Sandra of Ladiesburg and Bethany Boyer and husband Eddie of Keymar; stepdaughter, Erin Barber and fiance Roger Least of New Market and stepson, Scott Barber of Hagerstown; grandchildren, Jeremy and wife Becky, Jason and wife Ashley, Heidi and husband Steve, Jacob, Evan and Noah; step grandchildren, Megan, Ronin and Jettick; great grandchildren, Chase, Cody, Anna, Levi, Claire, Sydney and Jackson; sisters, Sarah C. Blessing of Keymar and Betty L. Crouse of Taneytown; sisters-in-law, Carrie Wagner, Nancy Kehler, Fran Bostian, Shirley Bostian, Judy Gladhill and husband Jerry and Doris Currier and husband Wayne; brothers-in-law, Clarence M. Bostian Jr. and wife Judy and Ronald Rippeon and wife Jean, mother- and father-in-law, Arthur and Catherine Rippeon; numerous nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. He was predeceased by 3 sisters, Ella E. Kline, Mary A. Grabill and Dorothy L. Crone and 2 brothers, Daniel W. Lind Jr. and Joseph S. Lind.



A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 25 at Chapel Lutheran Church, with Rev. Gordon Narvesen and Ronald Brown, officiating. Military interment will follow in Chapel Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, February 24 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro (with an American Legion memorial service at 6:00 p.m.) and at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.



Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Rd., Frederick, MD 21701.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019