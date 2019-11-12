|
|
Roy Laurence Linton, (USAF RET.) 87, of Frederick and formerly of Ocala, FL., passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Edenton Retirement Community.
Born in Yellow Springs on July 11, 1932, he was a son of the late Roy W. and Helen V. Stine Linton.
Roy was a graduate of Frederick High School class of 1950 and had attended Oklahoma A & M University. He joined the United States Air Force in 1950 and made over 20 years serving his country proudly. He served during the Korean War and Vietnam. He was stationed all over the world to include; England, Japan, Phillipines and several air force bases in the United States. He also had retired from Fort Detrick, where he was a purchasing contractor. A long the way of life he had worked at Key Vending Company, Happ Realty as an agent and was the owner of Javro Lawn Mower Service.
His family was very important to him and will be remembered best by his family and friends for his jovial fun loving jokester spirit.
Roy was a member of the Francis Scott Key American Legion Post # 11 and the Frederick Moose Lodge # 371.
He enjoyed traveling all over the world and his favorite place to visit was Hawaii. He also organized many trips for large groups to travel to Hawaii and Branson, MO to name a few. He enjoyed bowling, dancing, teaching aerobics and most of all traveling. Having spent 20 years in Pine Run Community in Ocala, he was president of the Resident Association. He would always attend the 1950 class reunions.
Roy would always say, If I was 18 again I would enlist and do it all over again. Once an Air Force, always a recruiter. He would share with young people about considering going in the Air Force. His business card says it all "retired world traveler".
Surviving is a son. Jerry Linton and Mary Callahan, of TN, brothers, Donald C. Linton and Becky, of Frederick and Richard L. Linton and Karla Ficken, of New Market, grandchildren, Alex Linton and Christina, great grandchildren, Mia Rose and Lila Linton and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank his long time devoted friend of 13 years, Sylvia Butler, of Ocala. He was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Evans and former wife, Avis M. Linton,
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Where the family will receive friends an hour before the service. Interment will be private at a later time in the Rocky Springs Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the , 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019