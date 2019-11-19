Home

Roy Ernest Young, age 75, a resident of Olive Hill, TN, passed away on November 15, 2019, in Hardin Medical Center.

Roy was born on November 5, 1944, in Dickerson, Maryland, to the late Richard Thomas Young and Zora Young. Roy spent a great deal of his adult life working at the state highway department as Foreman of Crew Signs. When he wasn't working, he loved to fish, hunt, and be outdoors, preferably by the creek. He could also be found working on his farm with any number of his animals. His family was his joy. He cherished the time he was able to spend with them, especially his grandchildren.

Roy is survived by Sandra Rupert; his two sons: Matthew (Amanda) Young and Spencer Young; grandchildren: Brylee Young, Hudson Young, and Lawson Young; siblings: Robert (Mary) Young, Willy (Peggy) Young, Stella Young, Bertie Smith, Doris Barker, and Betty (Dennis) Crown; sister-in-law: Ann Young. Several nieces and nephews also survive Roy. He is preceded in death by his siblings; John T. Young, Charles Young, and Myrtle Zink; brother-in-law: Onyx Barker.

A service honoring Roy will be held at a later date in Savannah, TN. Memories and stories of Roy would be greatly appreciated by the family if you would share them on his obituary.

Cremation Society of Tennessee is in charge of the arrangements you may send your condolences to the family at www.creamationsocietyoftn.com.
