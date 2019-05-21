Home

Ruby Corrine Anderson, 90, of Williamsport, MD, and formerly of Funkstown, MD, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1928 to the late John Clinton Dinterman and Oillie Price Dinterman. Ruby was a 1945 graduate of Brunswick High School. She was retired from JC Penney in the Valley Mall in Hagerstown. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Funkstown, as well as the American Legion Post 211 in Funkstown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Taylor Anderson, her sister, Catherine Miller, and her brother, Raymond E. Dinterman Sr. and his wife, T9C Dinterman. She is survived by her children, Kristi Anderson McMurtrie and her husband, Jim, Kip Anderson and his wife, Ronda, and Kim Anderson, her grandchildren, Chad Anderson, Sara Kleindl, Kristin Thompson, Hope McMurtrie, C.J. McMurtrie, and Libby Anderson, and 4 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcomed for a visitation on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6-8pm at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 East Wilson Blvd. in Hagerstown. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick, MD. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21742. Online condolences may be made at: www.minnichfh.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 21 to May 22, 2019
