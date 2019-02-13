Ruby Staley Eavey (91) of Myersville, MD, passed away on February 13, 2019 at Kline Hospice House. She was born in Frederick, MD on June 13, 1927, the daughter of the late Verna and George Boyce of Frederick. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles A. "Chiz" Staley in 1981, and by her son Mark Staley in 2014. She was married to Basil Eavey in 1987.



Ruby graduated from Frederick High School in 1944. She worked for the Traffic and Plant Department for 16 years, leaving that position to raise her son Mark. In 1966, she began working for the Frederick County Board of Education where she held many different positions until her retirement in 1987.



Ruby was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick.



She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Salena Staley and grandchildren Elizabeth and Charles of Annandale, VA; stepson B. Lee Eavey & fiance Jeanne Hyde; two sisters, Golden Myers of Lewiston, NY and Julia Holcomb of Frederick; step-grandchildren Becky Clawson & husband Jordan; great-grandchildren Audra and Logan, and Jake Eavey of New York City; and good friend Patsy Eavey, and a number of nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 16th, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. 2nd Street in Frederick. The family will receive friends at a reception in the social hall following the service. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick, MD 21701. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019