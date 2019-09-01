Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Ruby Ingram Obituary
Mrs. Ruby G. "Jeanie" Ingram, 71, of Thurmont, passed away on August 31, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. She was the wife of Harold O. Ingram, of Thurmont, her husband of 48 years.

Born in Thurmont, Jeanie was the daughter of the late Charles and Beulah (Brown) Wagaman. She was the owner/manager of Jean's Intown Antiques, and she eventually retired from Moore's Business Forms. She loved flea markets and yard sales, and watching Nationals baseball. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Mrs. Ingram was preceded in death by a sister, Kristie Karol Wagaman. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by two children, Vickie Cline & husband Mark, and Calvin Ingram & wife Roberta; and two grandchildren, Hunter and Jordan Ingram. She is also survived by lifetime friends Trinie Pryor and Patty Manahan, and a special friend, JoAnn Miller.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 5th at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 6th at Resthaven Funeral Home; the family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
