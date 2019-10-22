|
|
Ruby Irene Linton, 92, of Woodsboro, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Glade Valley Nursing facility. She was the wife of the late Irvin C. Linton for 64 years.
Born on November 13, 1926, in Bartholow, MD, she was the daughter of the late Gorman L. and Sadie Grace Nusbaum Harshman.
Ruby was a 1944 graduate of Frederick high School. She was employed by Vitro Corporation and Bucheimer Company & Design but what she loved most was raising her family. Ruby enjoyed helping out with her grandchildren, loved playing cards and watching old westerns.
She is survived by her children, Larry R. Linton of Jefferson, Mary Ann Persinger and husband, Richard, of Johnsville and Ronald L. Linton and wife, Darlene, of Harpers Ferry, WV; three grandchildren, Don Linton, Wayne Persinger and Diana Gladhill; five great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009; sons, Irvin "Buster" Linton in 1970 and Donald "Butch" Linton in 2017; sisters, Dorothy Harshman, Mary Ellen Harshman and Hilda Etzler; and brother, Lloyd Harshman.
A celebration of Ruby's life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD. Revs. Leo and Melissa Barnes will officiate. Burial will be held at Union Chapel Cemetery in Libertytown, MD.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821 Green Valley Road, Monrovia, MD 21770.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019