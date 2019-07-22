|
Russell Byron Allen, 12/20/1967-7/17/2019, beloved son of Mary Ann Allen of Easton, MD and William Allen of Murrells Inlet, SC, loving brother of Kimberly Marion and cherished father to Chase Thomas Allen and Madilyn Marie Allen.
Avid golfer and sports enthusiast to all the local professional teams, one of his greatest joys was coaching his children in various sports.
Kind, caring, fun, amazing Uncle and loyal friend, Russ will be deeply missed by his nieces and nephews as well as his other family members, loved ones, and many friends he's made throughout his life.
The family invites you to join them for a memorial gathering on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Holly Hills Country Club, 5502 Mussetter Road Ijamsville, MD 301-694-8322.
In lieu of flowers a GoFundMe account has been set up to support his children https://www.gofundme.com/russ-allen-memorial
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-TALK
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 22 to July 23, 2019