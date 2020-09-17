Russell E. Clabaugh (Pop) 89, of Thurmont Maryland, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours at the Chambersburg PA Hospital on August 6th, 2020.Born on May 15th, 1931, in Jimtown, MD. Russell was the son of the late Ernest S. and Edith nee Shriner Clabaugh. He was preceded in death by daughter Kathy Marie, brother Roy Clabaugh, and sister Grace Wolf.Russell lived most of his life in Thurmont until he and his wife of 60 years Ann (Ridenour) Clabaugh built their dream home in Carroll Valley PA. Russell moved back to Thurmont after his wife's passing in 2015. Pop enjoyed hunting and his Sunday morning drives with his best friend Sonny Ferree.Russell was a veteran who served in the United States Army where he was stationed in France during the Korean War Era. He will be sadly missed by those at the Thurmont American Legion Post #168 and Am Vets Post 7 where he was a member for years.Russell is survived by his son, Mark (Anna) Clabaugh, daughter Debra (Michael) Brannon, grandsons Russell (Kate) Brannon, Patrick (Beth) Brannon, great-granddaughters Sara-Kate and Eleanor Brannon and his sister Lula Yingling of Ellicott City, MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. Pop will also be remembered by his extended family Dave (Jane) Bates and son Ethan.A memorial service will be held Saturday 26, 2020, at 2 pm at the Thurmont American Legion Post #168