Russell (Jake) Thomas Lenhart, 80, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on June 3, 2019. He was the husband of Dorothy M. Baker Lenhart. Born on August 2, 1938 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Thomas (Doc) A. Lenhart and Dorothy Louise Rice Lenhart.



Jake was a loving husband, father, grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his great-grandchildren. He retired from A. Myron Cowell after 50 years of services and also worked for 75-80 Dragway for 45 years. Mr. Lenhart enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, and drag racing and he was an avid Redskin fan. Jake was a member of Urbana Fire Co. and an honorary member of New Midway Fire Co. and was a member of the "Urbana Fire Co. Early Morning Coffee Club." He was awarded the Frederick County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association's Hall of Fame Award in 2007, and the Heart Of A Volunteer Award in 2018. Jake was given numerous awards from 75-80 Dragway.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Thomas E. Lenhart (Michelle), Karen S. DeGrange (Charles Sr), and Douglas A. Lenhart. Grandchildren, Thomas E. Lenhart Jr, Stephanie A. Lenhart, Charles L. DeGrange Jr. and Michael A. Lenhart. Great Grandchildren, Jensen A. and Charlie L. DeGrange. He is survived by siblings Joseph C. Lenhart (Mary) and Helen L. Rice (Jerry), three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma I. "Peachie" Lenhart.



The family would like to thank his doctors, medical staff at FMH, FMH Home Health and Chris Gladhill, Terry Fogle, Mac & Lauri McDonald, and Heather Eckert for their support during this difficult time.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, June 9 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A celebration of Jake's life will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 10 in the chapel of the Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Araby United Methodist Church , 4548 Araby Church Road, Frederick, MD 21704 or Urbana Fire Company 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD 21704.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 4 to June 5, 2019